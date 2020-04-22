‘Venom’ Sequel Gets Official Title, New Release Date

After the long wait of almost two years, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster hit “Venom” has finally received an official title and it is quite evident that one of the deadliest characters in the “Spider-Man” universe is going to make a grand entrance in the upcoming movie.

The second movie in the “Venom” series will be called “Let There Be Carnage.” The makers announced the title of the movie on the film’s official Twitter handle. Apart from the title, the movie also got a new release date because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sony, the studio that distributes the movie across the globe, has pushed back the film’s release from fall 2020 to summer 2021. The film is now scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. It was originally slated to be released on Oct. 2, 2020.

Carnage first appeared in the “The Amazing Spider-Man” comic book in 1991. The real identity of the character is Cletus Kasady, who was known to be one of the most dangerous serial killers. He became Carnage after getting in contact with the younger version of the alien symbiote “Venom.”

The character, which is also known as The Red Goblin, is considered to be stronger than Venom because of its host’s maniacal behavior.

Tom Hardy will reprise his role as the titular character while Woody Harrelson will be portraying the character of Kasady, who will eventually become Carnage. Academy Award-nominated actress Michelle Williams will be back as Anne Weying for the sequel.

The second movie is being helmed by Andy Serkis while Kelly Marcel wrote the script for the upcoming feature film.

“Venom” turned out to be a financial success for the studio and earned more than $856 million globally. However, the movie was panned by the critics and received negative reviews. The film currently holds a score of 29% on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has joined other comic book movies like “The Batman,” “The Flash,” “Shazam! 2,” and “Black Widow” that already have announced new release dates amid the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. revealed that the superhero flick directed by Matt Reeves will now be releasing in October 2021. Meanwhile, “The Flash” will hit the theaters on June 3, 2022. On the other hand, “Shazam 2!,” which was originally set for release on April 1, 2022, will now be available on Nov. 4 of the same year.