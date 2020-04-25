‘Venom’ Writers Developing A ‘One-Punch Man’ Live-Action Film For Sony Pictures

“One-Punch Man” is coming to the big screen through Sony’s live-action film.

“Venom” writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are working on a live-action film adaptation of the hit manga series “One-Punch Man” for Sony Pictures. The upcoming superhero flick will be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions, Variety reported.

“One-Punch Man” is very popular in Japan and other countries worldwide. It follows the story of a superhero who can easily defeat his enemies with a single punch. He grew bored due to the lack of challenges and seeks to find a worthy opponent.

“One-Punch Man” was created as a web comic in 2009 by Japanese artist ONE. It immediately rose to fame due to its unique plot. The series sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

When its English edition published by VIZ Media was released, its first and second volume made the New York Times manga bestsellers. It was even nominated for an Eisner Award and a Harvey Award.

Due to its huge success, “One-Punch Man” scored a critically acclaimed anime TV series and a video and mobile game. According to sources, Sony is very enthusiastic about it and is even planning to add another franchise in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the last episode of “One-Punch Man” Season 2 aired in January and fans have been waiting for the next season. There is still no update about it, but it’s likely that it will be coming out next year. However, fans might wait longer for the release date of season 3.

The Japanese anime series was released in the U.S. in 2016. It took three years for the second season to premiere. Thus, fans should be ready to endure years of waiting for “One-Punch Man” Season 3.

Rosenberg and Pinkner have become among the favorites at Sony after writing “Venom.” Due to its success, the superhero film is having a sequel. Meanwhile, the two writers also penned “Jumanji” and its recent installment “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which grossed $796 million.