Venus Williams fires Coco Gauff warning as she hunts revenge at Australian Open

Venus Williams is vying for revenge when she takes on Coco Gauff at the Australian Open.

Venus Williams says she feels ready to take revenge against Coco Gauff at the Australian Open this morning. The two Americans are at contrasting stages of their careers and will come to blows on Margaret Court Arena.

Williams, 39, is the oldest player in the competition and she takes on the youngest in 15-year-old Gauff. The pair last met, coincidentally, in the first round of Wimbledon last summer, in which Gauff announced her name to the world with a stunning victory. But seven-time Grand Slam winner Williams is keen to not be upstaged by her younger counterpart this time around. “I will probably be less focused on what she’s doing and more focused on what I’m doing,” Williams said ahead of the tie. “I like to think that I’ve done all the work before I get to the tournament, it’s just about executing it.

“Clearly she can play tennis. I am still playing pretty well so I can’t complain.” Gauff stormed to the fourth round at the All England Club before her remarkable run was brought to an end by eventual champion Simona Halep. The teenager also had a decent run at the US Open where she fell at the third round against two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka. Expectation is high in Melbourne now Gauff has climbed to No 66 in the world rankings and no longer had to fight her way through qualifying.

“This is my first Slam getting into the main draw without a wild card,” Gauff said. “I am really excited for this week. “I haven’t been back in Melbourne since I was 13 when I played juniors so I am excited to be able to play on the big stage.” Gauff grew up idolising the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, and broke down in tears after beating the former at Wimbledon. “It’s the first time I have ever cried after winning a match,” Gauff said at the time. “I don’t know how to explain how I feel. “I definitely had to tell myself to stay calm, I had to remind myself that the lines are the same lines, the courts are the same size and after every point I told myself ‘stay calm’.