Vic businesses adapt before shutdown

Even before the Victorian government declared a shutdown of non-essential services, the coronavirus was forcing businesses to get creative to survive.

A martial arts gym shifting to online tutorials and a restaurant chain transforming into a deli are some of the ways Melbourne businesses have tried to keep afloat while the deadly virus depletes patronage.

Collingwood-based gym Absolute MMA decided to shutter its doors weeks ago to protect the health of its staff and members.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make before being told to shut down but I think the risk of transmission was high and I didn’t want to be responsible for affecting people’s health,” Absolute MMA owner Simon Carson said.

Although freezing all memberships meant the gym would be critically hit, members have the option to pay a reduced support rate, which will be credited once the gym reopens.

In the meantime, coaches are providing health advice and tutorials via YouTube videos, discounted home training material, and access to its food supply chains.

As customers empty supermarkets across the state, other businesses have seized the opportunity to give Victorians access to produce as a way of preserving trade.

Preston pizza joint Dexter turned into a deli and aims to supply takeaway options and online delivery orders to support its staff.

Owner Tom Peasnell told AAP he had seen the drop in trade since late February and decided to do something to be able to keep his workers.

“Everyone is bulk buying and shelves are emptied while we have wholesalers that we can call, as well as local businesses that are stocked up because nobody is going into their shops,” Mr Peasnell said.

Premier Daniel Andrews declared on Sunday the state will go into lockdown from Tuesday.

Victorians will still be able to go to the supermarket, the bank, the pharmacy and other essential stores, but what the shutdown means for other businesses is unclear.

More details on the the measures are expected on Monday morning.