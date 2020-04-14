Vic L-plater fined for infection policies breach

A $1600 fine issued to a Victorian student chauffeur who breached strict phase three coronavirus constraints is being evaluated.

Seeker Reynolds, 17, was learning to drive in damp conditions with her mother as the passenger when a policeman pulled them over on the weekend.

Both had actually travelled concerning 30km from their Hampton home to Frankston.

“We didn’t assume for one minute that we would certainly be doing anything incorrect,” Sharee Reynolds informed 3AW on Monday.

“We weren’t in contact with any type of person, we weren’t quiting anywhere, we weren’t intending on checking out any kind of destinations, we were just finding out to drive in those problems.

“She (the police officer) claimed we were too much from house and we would cop a fine, which Hunter would certainly be the individual to receive that penalty.”

The teen has been given a $1652 on-the-spot fine for breaching the stage 3 limitations, however the set plan to test it in court.

“I was just shocked, because I obviously hadn’t done anything incorrect, or so I assumed. I was simply truly worrying,” the teenager told 3AW.

Ms Reynolds stated a caution would have sufficed as well as fining a teen was “actually quite outrageous”.

The officer told them they had been “smashing it when driving today”.

There is area complication over the COVID-19 phase 3 restrictions, which stipulate people must leave home only for fundamentals.

When they head out, they likewise must remain near to home.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton claimed there was a possibility the penalty would be reversed.

“It’s fairly feasible it will be taken out since the general public is now aware they can not be doing that task, unless certainly it’s combined in with driving to the stores where you are exempt to go as well as buy food, those type of things,” he said.

Mr Patton claimed a decision on whether to take out the penalty would consist of an assessment of all circumstances.

In the 24 hrs to 8am on Monday, Victoria Police provided 108 fines for violations of the state’s level three lockdown constraints.