Vic official compares COVID-19 to Cook

A Victorian public health official has likened COVID-19 to Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Annaliese van Diemen tweeted on Wednesday, the 250th anniversary of Captain James Cook’s arrival in Australia.

“Sudden arrival of an invader from another land, decimating populations, creating terror. Forces the population to make enormous sacrifices & completely change how they live in order to survive. COVID-19 or Cook 1770?” she wrote.

On 29 April 1770, Captain Cook sailed into Botany Bay and would later claim the region for the British crown.

Federal Labor MP and Wiradjuri woman Linda Burney described Wednesday’s anniversary as a “difficult day” that marks the start of Indigenous peoples dispossession, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it represents a “merging” of histories.