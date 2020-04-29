Vic tenants not worse off by reforms: govt

The Victorian government is working on regulations to ensure tenants are not worse off under rental law changes intended to protect them during the coronavirus crisis.

The legislation, which passed during an emergency sitting of state parliament last week, left real estate and human rights organisations concerned that rather than protecting tenants, it could limit their freedoms.

Liberty Victoria says the temporary law change prevented renters on month-to-month agreements from giving notice if they want to move out, except in a narrow range of circumstances.

If their landlord didn’t agree, tenants may be required to argue their case at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Usually, tenants paying month to month are only required to provide 28 days’ written notice before leaving and do not need to give a reason.

The state government says the new laws are intended to give greater flexibility to tenants who wish to end their tenancies during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Victorian government is currently developing regulations as a priority to ensure that tenants have clarity and flexibility under the new laws,” a spokeswoman said.

“We want to assure tenants that the new laws are not intended to reduce their rights to exit their tenancies in any way.”

A Liberty Victoria spokeswoman said she was glad the regulations were being drawn up.

“Now more than ever it is vital that tenants on periodic leases can freely choose where they live,” she said.

“These changes will ensure that tenants who wish to move in with a struggling family member or who want to move out of poorly maintained housing can do so.”

The government’s $500 million rental relief package makes rent increases and evictions illegal for six months, with struggling tenants able to access assistance payments of up to $2000.

About $420 million will go to land tax relief for landlords.