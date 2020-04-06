Victoria’s virus death toll hits eight

Returned travellers disregarding orders to self-isolate in Victoria have received a stern warning to stay home, as a woman in her 70s became the state’s eighth person to die from COVID-19.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the woman died in hospital on Friday, after spending a number of days at the facility.

“My thoughts are with her family,” Ms Mikakos told reporters on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria hit 1115 on Saturday, an increase of 30 from the previous day.

Community transmission accounts for 73 of the cases, up by 11 from Friday.

Such transmission are when someone becomes ill without travelling overseas or coming into contact with a confirmed case.

There are 209 confirmed cases in regional Victoria and 42 infected people in hospital, including 10 in intensive care.

The ongoing spread of the virus comes as some Victorians continue to flout coronavirus restrictions, with police slapping 25 more people with fines.

In the past 24 hours police carried out more than 700 spot checks at homes, business and non-essential services.

More than 390 of those checked were returned travellers and 99 of those recent arrivals were not at home when police knocked on their door.

Ms Mikakos said that was “incredibly disappointing”.

“Those individuals are putting their fellow Victorians at risk,” she said.

People who arrived from overseas last week are being quarantined at hotels, but the minister said people who arrived before then must stay home.

“They are still required to self-quarantine for the full 14 days, no exceptions,” she said.

Officers have conducted more than 12,500 spot checks across the state since March 21.

People can be fined $1652 if they leave home for non-essential reasons and businesses face a $9913 fine if caught doing the wrong thing.

People have also been urged not to hoard masks if they are fit and healthy.

“For well people leaving the house, masks are not necessary. If you are unwell, you should not be leaving the house, except to get medical assistance,” Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese Van Diemen said.

Ms Mikakos urged people not to get complacent and follow the restrictions because a vaccine is not available. She noted a lot of young people returning from overseas had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to ramp up stage three lockdown restrictions, which include no recreational fishing or golfing.

The state’s opposition has called for protective services officers to be temporarily redeployed to help with the virus response.

“PSOs shouldn’t be left babysitting empty train stations while police resources continue to be stretched across the state,” opposition police spokesman David Southwick said.