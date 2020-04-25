 Press "Enter" to skip to content
mosquito

Video: Can coronavirus be transmitted by mosquitoes?.

By Denis Bedoya on April 25, 2020

mosquito

Can coronavirus be transmitted by mosquitoes? Mosquitoes are a vector for some of the world’s deadliest diseases, like malaria, West Nile virus, and dengue fever, so it’s natural to worry if they can also spread COVID-19.

CIDD Director Elizabeth McGraw, a professor of entomology at Penn State and a leading expert on mosquito disease transmission, explains what the best science available says about coronavirus and mosquitoes.

Provided by
Pennsylvania State University

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *