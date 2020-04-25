Video: Can coronavirus be transmitted by mosquitoes?.

Can coronavirus be transmitted by mosquitoes? Mosquitoes are a vector for some of the world’s deadliest diseases, like malaria, West Nile virus, and dengue fever, so it’s natural to worry if they can also spread COVID-19.

CIDD Director Elizabeth McGraw, a professor of entomology at Penn State and a leading expert on mosquito disease transmission, explains what the best science available says about coronavirus and mosquitoes.

Provided by

Pennsylvania State University