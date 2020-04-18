Video Captures Glowing UFOs Flying Over Spain

An eyewitness from Seville, Spain claimed to have spotted two bright UFOs flying over the city. Based on the video captured by the eyewitness, the strange objects did not move and appear like any known aircraft.

The UFO sighting occurred on March 15. The video caught by the eyewitness was uploaded on YouTube on April 14 by the channel UFOs & Aliens Santana. According to the channel, the eyewitness refused to provide any other information related to him or her and the content of the video.

In the clip, which is a minute long, two bright pinkish objects can be seen flying in the sky. At first, the objects looked like typical bright lights from an aircraft. However, as the video progressed, the objects began to move differently.

As seen in the video, the two objects moved slowly towards the ground. After passing behind a tree, one of the objects suddenly disappeared. As for the other object, it continued to move in the same direction. After a while, the object started to flicker before disappearing completely.

After reviewing the video, UFO expert Scott Waring of ET Data Base noted that the two strange objects did not move like any other aircraft. Also, they looked like their entire body was made of light.

“The UFO moved slowly and smoothly, unlike an aircraft or helicopter,” Waring stated in a blog post. “Its lights were not those of any aircraft I have ever seen before, and I was in the USAF working on the flight line with B1 bombers.”

Although the objects seemed to have disappeared in the video, Waring noted that they actually moved so fast that they appeared to have vanished from the sky.

“You see it shows us not only the UFO, but how it smoothly it moves across the sky, how it stops, how it shoots away so fast that it literally looks like it disappeared,” he stated.

For now, the exact nature of the two objects remains a mystery. However, based on the clip, the two objects could have been flares that were deployed somewhere in the city.