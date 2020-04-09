Video emerges from Siberia of UFO flying overhead — experts bamboozled (VIDEO)

It’s not often you see an unidentified flying object in the skies, and when you do — you’d better film it. On Tuesday, citizens of Tomsk began sharing a short clip of three glowing flying objects moving in a triangle formation.

While some locals are convinced of its interplanetary nature, experts are flummoxed.

According to news agency Interfax, the creator of the recording claims the video comes from April 6, filmed in the parking lot of one of the city’s shopping centers. Tatyana Galushina, an astronomy professor at Tomsk State University, explained that she and her colleagues could not agree on what exactly the video shows.

“The main theory is that it is something illuminated by the sun. It could be balloons, paper lanterns, or even quadrocopters”, she said. Galushina also offered the explanation of an edited video, or potentially camera glare, but doesn’t know for sure.

Speaking to RIA Novosti, she expressed some doubt that the video is genuine.

“This is certainly not a natural phenomenon, because if a person really filmed an incomprehensible phenomenon and wanted to find out what it was, they would give more information, film for longer, and so on,” she explained.

If Galushina is right, it appears that Covid-19 isolation has indeed increased productivity — especially when it comes to producing hoaxes. But, if she is wrong, one has to wonder: What are aliens looking for in Tomsk?

