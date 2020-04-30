Video: Infection prevention for COVID-19.

To reduce the risk of infection from COVID-19 stay at home, social distance, don’t touch your face, wash your hands, and wear a mask in public. Yale School of Medicine PhD student Clara Liao explains these practices, along with the different types of masks and how they protect from the respiratory droplets that carry the virus.

The video also addresses how long the virus lives on surfaces and various types of disinfectants. The best course of action is to assume that you and those around you are infected.

Provided by

Yale University