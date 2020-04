Is SARS-CoV-2 present in fecal matter? As we learn more about COVID-19 and how it spreads, we learn more about what preventative measures are effective in containing it.

Dr. Elizabeth McGraw, head of the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Penn State, explains what scientists know about the potential for fecal-borne spread of coronavirus and how you can minimize your chances of fecal-based transmission.

