Video: Neuroscientist gives guided tour of your stressed-out brain.

Anxiety, stress and anxiety and also fear are the enemies of rational thought, which can be under siege during the existing pandemic.

Yale’s Amy Arnsten, the Albert E. Kent Professor of Neuroscience, teacher of psychology as well as a participant of the Kavli Institute of Neuroscience, gives an aesthetic tour of areas of the brain as well as the roles they play in handling unfavorable feelings as well as exactly how they can impair judgment throughout times of anxiety.

Provided by

Yale University