Video shows Chicago officer shooting subway rider in back

Chicago released a trove of body camera, security and cellphone video recordings on Tuesday showing a police officer shooting an unarmed man in the back on a subway escalator two months ago.

Ariel Roman, a 33-year-old short-order cook, was shot twice after police attempted to arrest him for walking between train cars video on February 28.

The Chicago Transit Authority and police body cam videos for the first time provide a detailed look at how the incident unfolded from the time Roman used a subway’s gangway doors to when he was shot for the second time after scrambling away from officers up the escalator.

Roman survived but was severely injured and has undergone multiple surgeries. He is suing the City of Chicago and the two officers involved in the shooting.

In the most striking video segment from a CTA camera, Roman is seen bounding up to the top of the escalator in the busy red line station holding a coat in his right hand.

With the pursuing officers about 10 feet behind him, and with his back still turned to them, a female officer shoots him and he immediately slams face first onto the floor. The officer reholsters her gun and appears to handcuff him.

Within minutes, more police officers and transit workers arrive. Roman is seen bleeding profusely on the floor near the escalator as cops administer first aid.

The shooting raised questions about whether the Chicago Police Department is complying with a court-monitored reform plan that, among other things, seeks to remedy decades of excessive force by the 13,000-officer force through training that stresses conflict de-escalation.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot characterized the shooting at the time as ‘extremely disturbing’ based on a short bystander video. She also said she wanted a full picture of what happened.

The shooting came the same day that Lightfoot and the department announced a safety plan for the city’s rail system amid a spike in crime, including more officers on trains and at stations.

One of Roman’s lawyers, Andrew Stroth, said Tuesday the shooting and disturbing video posed a test for Lightfoot and new Police Superintendent David Brown, who comes from Dallas with a reputation as a reformer.

‘While managing the COVID pandemic is the top priority, Mayor Lightfoot must address another crisis in Chicago and that is the use of excessive and lethal force by Chicago police officers,’ he said.

The new videos were released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the city agency that investigates alleged misconduct by police.

The accountability agency said their release was consistent with a transparency policy, one implemented in the wake of 2015 protests after the city delayed release of video for over a year that showed a white officer shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times as he walked away from police with a folded knife.

The officers in Roman’s case have been stripped of their police powers pending the outcome of an investigation. They could face criminal charges if the shooting is deemed unjustified.

Minutes before the shooting, video shows a seemingly relaxed Roman walking from one subway car to another, while listening to earphones. One officer follows him into the other car and approaches him as he pulls off his earphones to listen. Seconds later, he steps off the train at the Grand station stop.

Off the train, officers speak to Roman briefly before he seems to bolt for the escalator, with the officers on his heels. The bystander video released earlier shows officers tackling Roman, pepper spraying and Tasering him as he tries to wriggle from their grasp.

In the cellphone video, Roman can be heard saying, ‘I did nothing to you guys.’ A male officer on his back keeps yelling, ‘Stop resisting!’ He is also heard purportedly urging his female partner, ‘shoot him!’

Moments later, as Roman stands, he is shot in the stomach and he then scurries up the stairs. He is shot a second time in the lower back when he gets to the top.

Lawyers for Roman say he clearly was not armed when the female officer shot him the first time, nor when the injured Roman scrambled up the escalator with his back turned.

The first bullet damaged his small intestine and bladder, and the second one entered his buttocks and lodged near a sciatic nerve, his lawyers say.

‘This video speaks for itself and Ariel Roman’s life is changed forever,’ Stroth stated.

Two days after Roman was shot, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office dropped resisting arrest and criminal narcotics charges against Roman at the request of then-interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck.