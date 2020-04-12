Video Shows Fleet Of UFOs Flying In Formation Over Cincinnati [WATCH]

A woman in Ohio was able to capture videos of strange lights hovering in the sky. According to an expert, the objects appear to be a fleet of UFOs that were flying in a strange formation.

The videos of the UFO sighting was captured and shared on YouTube by Samantha Mains. According to Mains, the sighting occurred in 2019 but she was only able to upload the videos earlier this week.

As noted by the uploader, she was in the city of Cincinnati when she spotted the bright objects hovering in the sky. Based on the video, the objects appear to be bright orbs that have the same sizes and brightness.

In total, five bright objects appeared in the videos. Three of them appeared next to each other while a fourth one hovered over them. The fifth orb stayed below the cluster of orbs.

The objects remained motionless for a couple of seconds in the video. Then, one by one, each of them started to disappear from the sky. After a while, the objects appeared again but in slightly different locations.

Those who witnessed the objects could not explain what caused them. At first, some of the people thought the objects were fireworks or airplanes. However, the overall appearance and movement of the orbs left the eyewitnesses clueless as to what they saw.

After viewing the clips, Scott Waring of ET Data Base noted that the objects could be a fleet of UFOs that were flying over the city. The sudden disappearance and changing positions of the objects could indicate that the alleged alien vessels were flying in strange formations as they move across the sky.

“A woman recorded a fleet of glowing UFOs over the city of Cincinnati, Ohio last year,” Waring stated in a blog post. “The glowing lights baffled the spectators and even the people in the comment section could not explain away these amazing lights.”

“As you see at the center of the video the four lights become three, as the fourth jumps into a new higher position for a few seconds,” he continued. “Remarkable footage of a UFO fleet over Ohio.”