Vile rapist who treated girl, 14, like ‘human sex toy’ and gave her two STDs jailed

A convicted child rapist who treated a 14-year-old girl like a “human sex toy” has been jailed after giving her two sexually transmitted diseases and forced her to abort her unborn baby.

Brian Russell was coming to the end of a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence for raping a 15-year-old and sexually abusing a child aged 13 years, when he admitted having a relationship with a 14-year-old girl dating back to 2009.

Then aged 24, predator Russell gave the schoolgirl – 10 years his junior – his number before having sex with her every day for almost a year, a court heard.

More than eight years later, the victim received complimentary messages online about her daughter from her abuser and bravely told police of her horrific ordeal, which included contracting chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Jailing Russell for more than eight years at Reading Crown Court, Judge Paul Dugdale told the defendant: “I am simply going to summarise your behaviour in this way – for the entire period you were having sex with her, which she described as pretty much every day, you encouraged her to drink alcohol and smoke cannabis.

“She described you telling her that she had to do oral and anal sex because it was the way to make a man happy.

“You got her pregnant, she was aged 14 years and you made her have an abortion. I say ‘made’ because you pinned her against a wall at the clinic because she did not want to have an abortion and staff were extremely concerned.

“You took photographs of her, you gave her two sexually transmitted diseases and you left her broken.

“She is now aged 23 and she describes the severe mental trauma she suffered because of what you did – including suicide attempts.

“In her words, you treated her like some kind of sick human sex toy – and that is exactly what you did. You caused deep harm when she was aged 14 and you were 24, purely for your sexual pleasure.”

The court heard that four years after his relationship with the child, Russell sexually abused two other young girls aged 13 and 15 years and received a lengthy prison sentence after a trial.

“There is no doubt that you have a clear propensity for sexually assaulting young teenage girls in quite an extreme manner, which renders you dangerous,” said Judge Dugdale.

The well-built man, now 34, from Lower Earley, near Reading, Berks, sat calmly in the dock while he was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison, with a four year extended licence period, as well as being given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Concluding, the judge said: “This sentence is to protect young teenage girls from you and reflect the damage you have caused to three girls. In this case, the victim will carry that damage long after you are released from prison.”

The offences took place in the Reading area.