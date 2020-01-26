Virgin Media eclipses BT broadband’s deals but there is a catch you must be aware of

VIRGIN Media has announced a fresh set of deals which include big discounts on broadband. These offers now eclipse what BT currently has in its sale but there is one big catch. Here’s all you need to know about Virgin Media and BT’s broadband deals.
If your current broadband deal has just come to end then now is a good time to get yourself signed up to something new. Two of the UK’s biggest broadband firms have some stonking deals available in the January sales and they could help you cut down on your monthly bills.
Perhaps some of the best discounts on the market come from Virgin Media who has slashed the price of its broadband and phone bundles to a very enticing low.
These cuts, which certainly eclipse BT’s discounted prices, mean you can now get the internet beamed into your home for just £27 per month.
This deal includes very fast speeds of 108Mbps plus there’s Talk Weekends thrown in as well.
If you compare this to BT you can see why it’s a good offer. BT broadband’s lowest-priced package costs £27.99 but only includes speeds of 35Mbps which is considerably slower than what Virgin can provide.
Virgin’s deals are good but there is one big catch. Unlike BT who has cut the price for a full 24 months, Virgin is only offering the discount for 12 months with the price shooting up once the contract comes to an end.
As long as you are savvy and make sure you switch to new deal once the offer has ended you’ll be fine but forget to renew your deal and you’ll pay a heavy price.
Here’s all the deals from Virgin Media and BT and how much it will cost you to stay on the same contract for 24 months.
Virgin M100 broadband – WAS £33 •
Includes speeds of 108Mbps plus talk weekends • 12 month deal with prices rising to £49 after the contract has ended.
Virgin M200 broadband – WAS £38 •
Includes speeds of 213Mbps plus talk weekends • 12 month deal with prices rising to £54 after the contract has ended.
Virgin M350 broadband – WAS £43 •
Includes speeds of 213Mbps plus talk weekends • 12 month deal with prices rising to £59 after the contract has ended.
BT Superfast Fibre Essential – WAS £29.99 •
Includes speeds of 35Mbps plus BT’s Smart Hub • 24 month deal with prices rising to £35.99 after the contract has ended.
BT Superfast Fibre – WAS £35.99 •
Includes speeds of 50Mbps plus BT’s Smart Hub • 24 month deal with prices rising to £395.99 after the contract has ended.
One final deal from BT is offering Google’s new Stadia Premiere Edition worth £119 for free.
This is available on the firm’s Superfast Fibre 2 plan which costs £39.99 for 24-months.
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.