Virgin Money UK: How customers could access interest rates of two percent

VIRGIN MONEY is among a whole host of options when it comes to current accounts, with consumers facing a number of factors to consider when deciding which is right for them.

Interest rates for savers have been declining, and as of March 2020, the Bank of England Base Rate hit a record low. Following two successive cuts as an emergency measure in response to the coronavirus crisis, the Bank Rate dropped from 0.75 percent to 0.25 percent, then to 0.1 percent.

It meant interest rates on a number of savings accounts were slashed. However, while the choice may be slimmer at the present time, there are ways in which some Britons are able to access the market-leading rates. In terms of interest rates offered on current accounts, this includes the Virgin Money Current Account. This particular account pays a rate of 2.02 percent AER (2.00 percent gross per annum variable) on deposits up to £1,000.

This interest is paid monthly. The account is free for all customers, meaning there is no fee to pay each month. That said, as with all current accounts, this is subject to status and eligibility, Virgin Money said. Another aspect of this account is the linked savings account.

This currently pays 0.50 percent AER (0.50 percent gross per annum variable) on the savings in the linked account, with interest paid quarterly. Elsewhere in current account news, Halifax has launched an offer in which new customers who switch to a new current account with the bank can get £100. To get the payment, there are some requirements to take note of. It requires the customer to open a new Halifax Reward Current Account or an Ultimate Reward Current Account, and to switch their old account using the Current Account Switch Service.

They will then get £100 paid into their account prior to the switch completing, the bank states. However, this offer is not going to be around forever. Those interested will need to act prior to the deadline on September 14, 2020. And, those who have recently received an incentive with the bank may find themselves ineligible.