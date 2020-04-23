Virginia Man Slaps Infant Multiple Times In The Face As She Wouldn’t Stop Crying, Charged

A man in Virginia accused of slapping an infant back to back in the face in an effort to make her stop crying was charged with child abuse.

Deputies at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call regarding child abuse on Tuesday (April 21) at a residence in Chestnut Street, Barrackville. On arrival, the deputies discovered a 1-year-old girl bearing three distinct slapping marks on her right cheek, WBOY reported, citing the police complaint.

Deputies learned from a female present at the scene that Casey Warnick, 23, had committed the violent act because the baby wouldn’t stop crying. The unidentified female, who shares the duplex with Warnick, said she heard the strikes from afar, adding that Warnick has slapped the child 15-20 minutes before the deputies arrived. Cops observed that the marks were still well visible on her cheek.

Warnick was booked in North Central Regional Jail under child abuse resulting in injury charge. His bail bond was set at $10,012.

It was not immediately known how Warnick was related to the child.

In a similar incident that happened in March 2019, a woman in China was seen on a video slapping her 5-month-old baby boy to stop him from crying. A neighbor recorded the video, in which the mother was filmed holding the baby on her left hand as she furiously hit him with the right hand, instead of stopping her from doing so. During the police interrogation, the mother said that she was trying to stop her child from crying while feeding him as a punishment, which she later regretted. The child’s father told police that the mother didn’t have a previous history of abusing the child. Police learned that the baby wasn’t gravely injured from the beating. They made the mother write a letter vowing she would never repeat the same, as well as educated the parents on the proper ways to behave with a child.