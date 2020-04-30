Virtual celebration planned for Labour Day

Coronavirus restrictions may have scuttled Queensland’s traditional Labour Day march but it won’t stop the unions holding a virtual celebration on Monday.

Queensland’s Council of Unions will honour their achievements, including the eight-hour working day they fought for and won more than a century ago, through social media.

Regional radio stations will also be part of the celebrations, says QCU general secretary Michael Clifford.

He says the decision to cancel the march was made in March but they were never going to overlook such an important day on the union’s calendar.

Frontline workers during the coronavirus crisis would be front and centre on Monday.

“We celebrate and value those workers in health care, community safety, transport, in essential services, education and in retail and all those out there working hard protecting and caring for our communities in difficult circumstances,” Mr Clifford said.

“Our communities can count on them because most of these workers have secure jobs they can rely on, so you can rely on them.”

He said fighting for secure jobs and healthier communities are central to why unions exist.

“Unions fought for paid leave entitlements for workers, for universal superannuation, for stronger health and safety laws, for fair wages and conditions,” he said.

Workers are encouraged to post pictures of themselves, their friends and family in their union gear to the union’s Facebook page, Mr Clifford said.