Virtus.pro, OG reach 2-0 in ESL One L.A.’s Europe division

Virtus.pro and OG each won again on Monday to remain undefeated and sit atop Group A as the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online continued round-robin play.

Virtus.pro beat Gambit Esports 2-1 in the Dota 2 event, and OG topped B8 by the same margin in the day’s final match, leaving both victors 2-0 and both losers 0-2.

Gambit took the early edge on Virtus.pro, winning the first game of the best-of-three series in 50 minutes. But Virtus.pro, who benched carry Zaur “Cooman” Shakhmurzaev in favor of Igor “iLTW” Filatov this week, needed just 50 minutes total to win the final two games.

OG claimed the first and third maps against B8 in a match that took just shy of two hours.

Earlier Monday, HellRaisers ground out a sweep of Vikin.gg — needing 41 minutes to take the first game and 67 minutes to claim the second — and Team Nigma took down Cyber Legacy 2-1.

The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams — 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters — split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket.

Each group will be in action every other day through April 16, with Group B playing its second round Tuesday:

Team Unique vs. Team Spirit

Natus Vincere vs. Chicken Fighters

Team Liquid vs. Alliance

Team Secret vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

The original ESL One Los Angeles event had to be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, being moved to an online format and split into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments.

ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Monday (map differential in parentheses)

Group A

1. OG: 2-0 (4-1)

2. Virtus.pro: 1-0 (2-1)

3. HellRaisers: 1-1 (3-2)

4. Cyber Legacy: 1-1 (3-3)

5. Vikin.gg: 1-1 (2-2)

6. Team Nigma: 1-1 (2-3)

7. B8: 0-2 (2-4)

8. Gambit Esports: 0-2 (1-4)

Group B

1. Team Secret: 1-0 (2-0)

T2. Chicken Fighters: 1-0 (2-1)

T2. Natus Vincere: 1-0 (2-1)

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 1-0 (2-1)

T5. Alliance: 0-1 (1-2)

T5. Team Spirit: 0-1 (1-2)

T5. Team Unique: 0-1 (1-2)

8. Team Liquid: 0-1 (0-2)

–Field Level Media