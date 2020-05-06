Virus restrictions eased, by country

WHAT CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL RESTRICTIONS ARE BEING EASED IN COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD?

AUSTRALIA

* Western Australia the first state to ease restrictions extending group gathering sizes for weddings, funerals and exercise to 10 people.

* NSW to ease social restrictions allowing two people and their children to visit others in their homes.

* Queenslanders permitted to go on picnics and drives but must stay within 50km of their homes and must still practise social distancing.

* Northern Territory eased restrictions on weddings and funerals outdoors, and restaurants and bars will open again on May 15 with a two-hour time limit.

* Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT not easing any restrictions.

GERMANY

* Most regions permit outdoor activity as long as social distancing is maintained.

* Small- and medium-sized shops including car and bicycle dealers reopened last week.

* A majority of states to gradually allow pupils to return to school from May 4.

ITALY

* Parks, factories and construction sites to reopen from May 4.

* Shops to remain closed until May 18.

* Restaurants, bars and hairdressers stay closed until June 1.

* Students won’t be back at school before September.

SPAIN

* Short walks and individual sporting activities allowed from May 2.

* Hairdressers and businesses offering service by appointment reopen from May 4 while small businesses to reopen under strict conditions from May 11 and shops opening at half-capacity at the end of June.

* Takeaway services to restart from May 4 and bars and restaurants can reopen their terraces with no more than 30 per cent occupation from May 11.

* Places of worship reopen from May 11 but limited to one-third capacity, increasing to 50 per cent capacity from late May.

* Entertainment facilities and cultural centres to reopen in late May with no more than a third of capacity.

* Some schools will reopen in late May, though most will stay closed until September.

FINLAND

* Schools and day cares to reopen after May 13 while upper secondary and vocational school students continue to study remotely.

UNITED STATES

* President Donald Trump will not extend federal social distancing guidelines once they expire on Thursday.

* Some states including Texas, Colorado and Tennessee have eased stay-at-home orders which forced people to stay home unless it was an essential activity.