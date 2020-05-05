Virus rules in focus as NT, ACT chalk wins

Australia is poised to ease national coronavirus restrictions after the NT relaxed rules and the ACT reported no active cases of the deadly disease.

Pubs and restaurants will reopen across the NT on May 15, while golf, tennis, fishing or swimming with other people will be allowed from Friday.

The initial stage of easing restrictions will also lift the ban on outdoor weddings and funerals.

The ACT has no active cases, while the NT has just three.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flagged a national cabinet meeting with state and territory leaders in mid-May as crucial to lifting some social and economic clamps.

The NT’s eased rules could provide a blueprint for other jurisdictions due to make critical decisions about restarting economic and social activity.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said it was time for national cabinet and health experts to have a fresh look at future scenarios.

“We have been working on a suppression strategy, on a flatten the curve strategy, not really on a elimination strategy,” she told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

“But now we have got to a point where we are very close to very few active cases in the whole of Australia.”

Queensland reported a fourth day of no new cases ahead of rules around going for a drive and non-essential shopping being relaxed this weekend.

Australia’s death toll sits at 91 after an 86-year-old died in Tasmania’s northwest, while there are fears of an outbreak in a Melbourne nursing home.

In South Australia there have been no new cases reported for a week. WA also didn’t add to its tally on Thursday.

NSW recorded two positive results from more than 7300 tests over the past 24 hours.

There are 36 people in intensive care across Australia, with 25 on ventilators, but more than 5600 have recovered from the virus.

Australians continue to download and register for the coronavirus tracing app, with 3.31 million now signed up.

Testing, contract tracing and the capacity to respond to outbreaks are considered key benchmarks in edging back towards normal life.

Australia has conducted 566,000 tests and 20,000 nurses have trained to work in intensive care, with a further 3000 recently out of the job completing a refresher course.

Federal, state and territory leaders will meet on Friday to discuss an expanded testing regime and the potential return of the AFL and NRL.

Chief nursing officer Allison McMillan confirmed the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee had given advice to national cabinet about elite and community sport.

“That advice is made based on the understanding of the current restrictions that exist and making sure that the most important thing is protecting the health of Australians,” she told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

One million Australians are expected to apply for unemployment benefits because of economic destruction stemming from the disease.

People on JobSeeker rose by about 500,000 from February to April, with another 400,000 expected to apply by September, a parliamentary committee heard on Thursday.

Australian manufacturers will receive almost $50 million in federal funding to help create new jobs during the pandemic.