Visa quarterly profit rises 4%, pulls full-year outlook…

April 30 – Visa Inc reported a 4% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday and pulled its full-year outlook, as consumer spending took a beating while unemployment numbers jumped and people moved to conserve cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s net income rose to $3.08 billion, or $1.38 per Class A share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $2.98 billion, or $1.31 per Class A share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2KKiRgt)

Net revenue rose to $5.85 billion from $5.49 billion. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)