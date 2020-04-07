Visa rule changes for backpackers, others

Farmers have been quick to thank the Morrison government for its temporary changes to backpacker visas which will enable them to stay longer at a critical crop picking time during the coronavirus crisis.

The National Farmers’ Federation president Fiona Simson said without international workers many farmers would have been forced to leave produce to simply “rot and die”.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said the visa changes that will allow working holiday makers to continue to work in agriculture and food processing until the coronavirus pandemic has passed, are also geared towards other key industries, such as health and aged and disability care.

Working holiday makers who are working in these critical sectors will be exempt from the six-month work limitation with one employer and eligible for a further visa to keep working if their current visa is due to expire in the next six months.

“This is a critical time for our food security in our nation, but also continuing to keep our export markets open,” Agriculture Minister David Littleproud told reporters in Brisbane on Saturday.

“This is an important step, we have listened to farmers but we have also ensured doing this in a responsible way that meets health requirements.”

Before moving to other parts of the country, working holiday makers will need to self-isolate for 14 days and register at the australia.gov.au website.

Those who do not comply will face having their visas cancelled.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen believes the government has struck the “right balance”.

“There is still fruit to be picked. There’s still other jobs in regional Australia to be done,” Mr Bowen told reporters in Sydney.

“And with the best will in the world not many Australians are necessarily in a position to go and do that.”

Ms Simson said the decision gives certainty to farmers when planning for upcoming plantings and harvest.

“It will permit a continuity of business in the production of fresh produce, that is so important to the health and wellbeing of Australians, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in a statement.

AUSVEG – the industry representative for Australia’s vegetable and potato growers – said the decision will also help keep local businesses open in regional and rural areas that rely on agriculture to survive.

“This is an important outcome for the Australian horticulture industry and demonstrates the value in the sector coming together and collectively advocating on behalf of fruit and vegetable growers towards an outcome that benefits growers, workers and the Australian public,” AUSVEG CEO James Whiteside said.

Mr Littleproud said farmers will also have the responsibility of making sure these workers have “adequate and healthy” living-in environments in which the coronavirus will not spread.

However, Mr Tudge said working holiday makers that do not have the confidence to sustain themselves financially over the next six months should make arrangements to leave the country.

The visa changes will also allow those within the Pacific Labour Scheme and Seasonal Worker Program to continue to work in agriculture and food processing.

Mr Tudge also announced what benefits are available for temporary skilled visa holders, temporary graduate visa holders and New Zealanders on 444 visas.