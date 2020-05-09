Visitors told to stay away from Ireland’s offshore islands until August

THE PUBLIC HAS been advised not to visit any of Ireland’s offshore islands until at least August due to the current pandemic.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht this afternoon released a statement saying that the islands will not be open to visitors until phase five of the roadmap issued by the Government last week, which is 10 August.

The Department’s statement said that it is of paramount importance that the highest priority be given to the health and welfare of the community.

“The Department is keenly aware of the concerns among the island communities regarding visitors to islands, particularly in these summer months.

“In accordance with phase 5 of the recently published roadmap issued by the Government for the reopening of Ireland’s economy and society, it is not envisaged that Ireland’s offshore islands will be opened for visitors until 10 August. ”

“Accordingly, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht reminds individuals, save for the permanent residents of those islands and those undertaking essential services, do not visit our offshore islands until 10 August.”