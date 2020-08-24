VJ Day meaning: What does VJ Day mean? What happened 75 years ago?

VJ DAY will be commemorated today, on Saturday, August 15. But what does VJ Day mean and what exactly happened 75 years ago?

VJ Day is observed by millions across the globe as one of the most important days in world history. The day marks perhaps the biggest turning point of World War Two, which lasted from 1939 to 1945.

What does VJ Day mean? VJ Day – short for Victory over Japan Day – is the day which Imperial Japan surrendered in WW2. The war had effectively ended in Europe a few months earlier, on May 8, 1945. This day is known as VE Day – Victory in Europe Day – and celebrations erupted around the world.

The term VJ Day has been applied to two days on which the initial announcement of Japan’s surrender was made – August 15, 1945, in Japan, and September 2, 1945, when the surrender document was signed, officially ending World War II. August 15 is the official VJ Day for the UK, while the official US commemoration is September 2. The name VJ Day had been selected by the Allies after they named VE Day for the victory in Europe. In the days before VJ Day, on August 6 and 9, the US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

On August 10, the Japanese government communicated its intention to surrender under the terms of the Potsdam Declaration. The declaration, spearheaded by US President Harry S Truman, the UK’s Winston Churchill and Chairman of China, Chiang Kai-shek, outlined the terms of surrender for Japan. The ultimatum stated that, if Japan did not surrender, it would face “prompt and utter destruction.” In Japan, August 15 usually is known as the “memorial day for the end of the war”, the official name for the day, however, is “the day for mourning of war dead and praying for peace”.

How will VJ Day be celebrated in the UK? 9.30am: VJ Day 75: The Nation Remembers on BBC

10.58am: The Last Post

11am: Two minute silence – To be led by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

11.02am: Reveille

11.10am: The Cry for Peace Around the World

8.18pm: Sunset

8.30pm: VJ Day 75: The Nation’s Tribute on BBC

On the two minute silence, the Government website states: “The Prince of Wales, accompanied by Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, will lead the UK in a national moment of remembrance and thanksgiving for all those who served in the Far East. “His Royal Highness will lead a two minute silence at 11am at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire as part of a special televised service. “A number of veterans, including 93-year-old Albert Wills who served in the Royal Navy aboard HMS Indefatigable, will be present at the service to pay their respects to their fallen comrades.” In addition, the Red Arrow flypast will coordinate a stunning display over the UK, although exact timings have bot been revealed. Red Arrows will begin their flight in London and pass over Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh.

