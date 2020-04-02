Volunteers ray of hope during bleak times

The COVID-19 crisis has led to measures and restrictions not seen in decades.

As the pandemic continues to affect day-to-day life in Australia, healthcare workers remain on the front line in a growing health crisis.

With no end in sight, everyday Aussies have taken it upon themselves to make sure healthcare workers are looked after.

A Facebook group named Adopt a Healthcare Worker Queensland has garnered plenty of attention in just a few short days.

The concept was used in Western Australia, where healthcare workers who needed a hand would be connected with residents volunteering their time.

Chris Fowler brought the concept to Queensland and was thrilled there were thousands of people like him who wanted to help.

“Our focus is getting regular people to provide, actually support to health care workers to keep them on the front line,” Mr Fowler told AAP.

One Brisbane mother who decided she could help is Stacy West.

She offered her time to a nurse who is on the front line in a hospital.

Having never met the healthcare worker she “adopted”, she now has developed a relationship focused on ensuring her nurse can stay at work.

“It is extremely important that we remain positive,” Ms West said.

“To be able to give them just a little bit of help to get them to do what they are doing. You never know when you are going to need their help.”

Ms West said she was under no illusion this crisis would get worse before it improves.

She said it was important during this difficult time for people to open their hearts to others in a show of solidarity.

“I felt like this was something I could do and I could make a difference,” she said.

“It is an interesting thing when you become so close to someone so quickly.”