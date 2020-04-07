WA defence jobs boom under new contract

A $365 million managing contract has made way for more than 750 construction jobs in Western Australia for new navy facilities.

The new facilities will include living-in accommodation and a specialist training centre for Australian Navy personnel at HMAS Stirling.

The training centre will be used to prepare crews operating and maintaining the new Arafura Class Offshore Patrol Vessels.

The Australian Maritime Complex site will also be jointly used by Navy and key industry partners for operational maintenance and through-life support of the Arafura Class.

The contract with Lendlease Building Contractors enables the first portion of works to commence later this year.

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said the federal government’s investment in defence capability was more important now than ever.

“Major infrastructure projects like these will continue to support our defence and construction industries at a time of great uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Minister Price said.

“These works are the third package to be delivered under the Navy Capability Infrastructure Sub-program, which will total approximately $2.1 billion of new facilities and infrastructure to be delivered across Australia over the next six years.”

Under the federal government’s $50 billion Attack class program, 12 superior submarines will be designed and built in Australia for the Navy.

The first two vessels are being built in South Australia and the remaining ten will be built at the Civmec shipyard in Henderson in Western Australia.

The first vessels, HMAS Arafura, will be based at HMAS Stirling and is planned to begin operational employment from 2022.