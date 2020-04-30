 Press "Enter" to skip to content

WA duo ‘breached travel ban to sell drugs’

By Denis Bedoya on April 30, 2020

A man and a woman found with drugs, cash and a shotgun are accused of sneaking past COVID-19 travel checkpoints to make deals in Perth.

Their car was pulled over at Lake Clifton, south of Perth, on Tuesday after they allegedly circumvented two checkpoints designed to restrict non-essential travel between regions.

Officers searched the vehicle and homes at Australind and Dalyellup and found more than $7000 cash, a sawn-off shotgun and substances including cocaine, MDMA, LSD, cannabis and about a kilogram of methamphetamine.

The 48-year-old woman from Australind has been charged with 16 offences including breaching travel restrictions and Centrelink fraud.

The 35-year-old man from Dalyellup was charged with five offences including possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell or supply.

They will face Bunbury Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

