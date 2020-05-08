WAG and anti-vaxxer Taylor Winterstein thinks coronavirus is a scam and doctors aren’t overworked

21 SHARES Share Tweet

A controversial anti-vaxxer and the WAG of a former NRL player has ludicrously claimed that coronavirus is a scam and doctors are lying about how hard they’re working to save lives.

Taylor Winterstein became the face of the anti-vaccination movement after she revealed in 2019 she would not immunise the children she shares with former Penrith Panthers footballer Frank Winterstein.

Most recently, she has fixated on the COVID-19 crisis and is determined to disprove its legitimacy.

Although absolutely none of her claims are scientifically proven, Winterstein insists she has ‘collected the crucial information needed to help break the coronavirus SCAMdemic.’

In the bizarre claim said she said she had based her ‘evidence’ on the success Australia has had in flattening the COVID-19 curve and avoiding mass casualties.

‘The projections were wrong… The theoretical modelling was wrong around the world,’ she said.

Some experts predicted upwards of 70,000 Australians could be infected in the early days of the pandemic. So far, 6,847 people have been diagnosed, and 5,863 have recovered.

Australian authorities closed non-essential services, like bars, pubs, cinemas and gyms on March 23, closed the international borders and told people to stay indoors to slow the spread of the virus.

The early action taken appears to have successfully minimised the impact of the virus.

Meanwhile the United States, the UK and parts of Europe have counted devastating casualties totalling close to 200,000 people combined.

Globally, there are 3.6 million known cases of coronavirus and at least 252,407 deaths.

At least 1.2 million people have recovered from the deadly respiratory infection, an indication, according to Winterstein, that COVID-19 is a scam.

‘When the recovery rate for patients ‘diagnosed’ around the world is four times higher than the death rate… you know this is a scam,’ she said.

Winterstein also claimed healthcare workers were not working as hard as they wanted the average Australian to believe.

‘Healthcare workers are losing shifts or their jobs because there is no work to do,’ she argued.

‘The reality is hospitals are not overrun and many wards are completely empty.’

Winterstein based her information off private messages she had received from people claiming to be healthcare workers sharing their own experience.

She said the government’s decision to lockdown the nation was not to ‘help the healthcare workers’ as advertised, but was an attempt to ‘manipulate the masses’ and ‘use this PLANdemic to justify fast-tracked vaccines and vaccine mandates.’

In a dangerous comparison, Winterstein told her followers President Donald Trump’s suggestion to inject bleach – which would undoubtedly kill a human – was the same as a standard vaccination.

‘Anyone outraged by this clearly has NOT read a vaccine package insert,’ she wrote. ‘Do you understand exactly what ingredients you’ve already been injected with if you chose to vaccinate?’

Overnight, Winterstein, who followed her husband to France to play football after his contract was not renewed in Australian league, shared an Instagram post sharing fellow anti-vaxxer Bryce Cartwright.

The Gold Coast Titans back-rower, 25, refused to follow the NRL’s call for all players to get the flu shot before the game’s scheduled return on May 28.

Winterstein said she supports his decision and urged other players to educate themselves on the ‘harms’ of immunisation.