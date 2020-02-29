Waldorf Astoria in New York City: resurrection of an icon

The world was already dancing under this chandelier. For half a century it hovered high in the ballroom of the Waldorf Astoria, a crystal sculpture almost six meters in diameter. He was occasionally lowered for cleaning.
They only noticed that it was little more than a historical dummy when they began to restore the New York luxury hotel from 1931. The chandelier was actually not an original, as they had thought – but a retrofit from the 1960s. So they dismantled it and took it away.
“With a heavy heart,” reports Andrew Miller. He tells the anecdote to show how glamor and glamor can deceive: “What we remember nostalgically is not always what it used to be.”
Chandeliers are not his only concern. Miller, the new steward of the Waldorf, is a full-time US chief of the Chinese insurance company Anbang, who bought the hotel in 2015. The deal was controversial: regular and state guests stayed away, they did not trust the new owner.
Two years later, Anbang closed the Waldorf. For another reason: In the course of a massive core renovation, half of the rooms are converted into apartments for millionaires. But that’s also not without controversy – New York already has too many VIP properties and too little affordable living space.
Nevertheless, the Beijing group has invested more than three billion dollars in the mammoth project so far. It is not just a political and financial risk: the work that SPIEGEL examined in advance resembles an archaeological excavation in which the holdings of one of New York’s most iconic sites are at stake.
The Waldorf is as closely interwoven with Manhattan’s history as the Empire State Building, which opened in the same year on the site of the original hotel that was demolished in 1929. The current Waldorf building on the finer Park Avenue has long been the tallest, largest hotel in the world, with 2,200 rooms. Everyone had a phone, a novelty.
Passers-by strolled through the lobby to marvel at the pomp and the society that met there. The towers, 47 floors high, were considered “vertical Beverly Hills”, the presidential suite served as a retirement home for ex-president Herbert Hoover and after his death as regular accommodation for his successors. The Waldorf has been part of the Hilton chain since 1972. Until the beginning of $ 1.95 billion – a record for a hotel purchase.
For beginners, the Waldorf was part of a global expansion that went wrong. In 2017, Wu Xiaohui, the founder and chairman, was arrested and later sentenced to 18 years in prison for fraud. The government in Beijing smashed annex and sold 15 hotels. The Waldorf Astoria is one of the last remaining items.
Anbang Group / SOM
Miller assures that the future of the hotel is assured, especially since the management remains with Hilton. In the middle of such a monumental construction project, you can hardly get out.
“The Waldorf was a household name to me as a child,” says Miller, recalling the “Muppet Show”, the Grantelgreise Statler and Waldorf are named after the hotel and his sister house, the former Statler Hilton.
In one corner the restored, polished Steinway grand piano on which Cole Porter composed
Miller leads through the sparkling apartment showroom, where prospective buyers can already get a feel for what the “new” Waldorf will look like. It smells of fresh color, in one corner stands the restored, polished Steinway grand piano on which Cole Porter, who lived in a Waldorf suite until his death in 1964, composed “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”.
Outside, however, the limestone facade of the entire block is still behind dusty scaffolding. The more than 5000 windows are being replaced, the new ones have been reconstructed from the originals, only thicker and soundproof.
The 140,000-square-meter interior has been rebuilt, added, and built over the decades. Nothing was left in its original state, neither the ballroom, the three restaurants or the six staggered foyers between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue – nor the ceilings, walls or carpets.
“I only understood the complexity of this project when I really knelt down,” says Miller. “But our whole team fell in love with the Waldorf – the history, the anecdotes, the complexity.” So complex that they had to pull out all the power and water lines and relocate them.
Color samples under the microscope
The restorers rummaged through old photo archives and even scratched the walls. “We examined color samples under the microscope to find out when they came from,” says Frank Mahan of the architecture firm SOM. The chandelier in the ballroom was obviously not the only subsequent “embellishment”. Putti, mosaics, indirect lighting: many things were fake. Other pieces were demolished: a few figurines were missing from the famous, almost three-meter high World’s Fair Clock from 1893, which stood in the central lobby, nobody knows where they went.
New York City’s Conservation Commission approved the renovations only after Anang had appeared several times. For the hearings, the design team created a 57-page book that contains every architectural detail, including the seven materials of the stairwell: limestone, travertine, gypsum plaster, tiles, nickel bronze, gold leaf, mirrors.
The commission approved the plan, but had many Art Deco elements preserved – including more than 2,000 candlesticks, the doors of the Marilyn Monroe suite, and the marble cornices of the Cole Porter suite. The French designers Pierre-Yves Rochon and Jean-Louis Deniot ensure that both the pimped-up hotel and the new apartments remain stylish.
The hotel is slated to reopen in 2021; the pre-sale phase for the first of the 375 private homes has already begun, but will only come onto the market later – from the 1.7 million dollar one-room apartment to the 620 square meter Penthouse with roof terrace that has no price yet. Everyone has access to the in-house fitness center with spa, cinema, wine cellar, library, billiard room, 25-meter swimming pool – and the hotel’s famous room service.
Taste is included: real art hangs on the walls of the apartment, curated by the auction house Simon de Pury. Waldorf sales manager Dan Tubb emphasizes how different these apartments are from the glass boxes in the modern skyscrapers. Customers, he claims, wanted more style and coziness again. Tubb should know, he was in charge of one of these mega-properties, the Supertower One57 in Midtown.
Where’s the chandelier from the ballroom gone?
Although the luxury boom in New York has cooled, Tubb is optimistic. He has become an expert on the history of the Waldorf and hopes that buyers will share his enthusiasm: “Many people have a relationship with this building, they were here at weddings, parties, events.” Now they could live in the Waldorf permanently.
Nobody can say where the chandelier from the ballroom went. Since it did not fit through the doors, it had to be dismantled into its individual parts, after which the trace was lost.
A collector probably caught him. A simpler, smaller chandelier from the hotel’s Duke of Windsor suite is available in the private market for $ 28,000.