Wales international Ross Moriarty signs new Dragons deal

Dragons have received a timely boost after British & Irish Lions international Ross Moriarty signed a new “long-term” contract.

The 45-times capped Wales back-row forward has extended his deal after spending almost two seasons in Newport.

Moriarty’s decision comes days after Dragons confirmed Wales lock Cory Hill would be leaving for Cardiff having spent seven seasons at Rodney Parade.

Dragons sit fifth in Guinness PRO14 Conference A but Moriarty believes director of rugby Dean Ryan has them on an upward curve.

The 25-year-old said on the Welsh Rugby Union website: “I’ve enjoyed the last season with Dragons and everyone can see we are moving in the right direction.

“We had some good results this season and I feel we will push on when we start playing again.

“I can’t wait to get back to playing at Rodney Parade, the atmosphere we had for the derby games this season was really special.

“Dean has made a big difference since he joined and he has got me enjoying my rugby again which has followed into my international games, even if we didn’t get the results we would’ve liked.”

Ryan added: “We are delighted to retain Ross’ services at Dragons. His decision to renew his contract shows that he is committed to and believes in what we are doing here.

“More importantly, he also feels we can help him achieve his ambitions over the next couple of seasons.”