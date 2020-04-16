Walk For A Cause: 99-Year-Old War Veteran Raises £6 Million To Help Fight COVID-19

While most people tend to be bored while observing stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of COVID-19, a 99-year-old World War II veteran treated the lockdown with a personal touch to raise money for health workers who are at the frontline as they continue to wage war against the ongoing pandemic.

Captain Tom Moore, who toured India and Myanmar after completing his apprenticeship as a civil engineer, took it upon himself to help the NHS Charities Together, a collective that helps raise funds for “major capital projects, pioneering research and medical equipment” of the British National Health Services, said CNBC.

Moore’s decision to help the hospital came after receiving treatment from the NHS for skin cancer and a broken hip. He even lauded the staff for their “patience” and “kindness” in a TV interview, the outlet added.

With a genuine plan in place, Moore, who previously lived in Yorkshire, challenged himself to complete 100 laps on his 25-meter backyard with a little help from his walking frame. He aims to complete the feat before he turns 100 on April 30.

Moore is walking 10 lengths a day and is well on his way to achieve his milestone.

“I’m finding it fine. The weather is lovely, I couldn’t wish for better,” he told Yahoo News UK.

Moore’s original plan was only to raise £1,000, or around $1,257 for the charity, but his down to earth pursuit to help healthcare workers soon reached the hearts of generous donors.

In just a week, Moore’s Just Giving page has eclipsed his first target with donations of more than £4,000. Since then, the former 145 Regiment Royal Armoured Corps officer has set his sights on half a million pounds, the outlet added.

By Tuesday, Moore posted on his Twitter account and said that they have raised £2 million.

“No words left… just thank you,” Moore said.

However, donations to Moore’s cause didn’t stop there. By early Wednesday, his fundraising page has collected a staggering £6 million, or around $7.5 million, according to Huffpost.

Moore thanked the people for their generosity in a separate Twitter post.

His daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, described his father as a typical “Yorkshire man” with a penchant for staying fit and active.

“He says there’s no fun in getting old but at least try and stay as fit as you can,” Ingram-Moore told Huffpost.

Moore moved in with his daughter and her family in 2006 after the death of his wife.