Walking Dead Saints and Sinners PS4 VR release update for PlayStation in 2020

THE Walking Dead Saints and Sinners has a new release window for PS4 VR gamers in 2020.
Fans waiting for the latest big Virtual Reality experience to land on PS4 now have a release window to follow. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners has proven a big hit on Steam and is expected to arrive on console soon. And the good news this week is that we found out when we can expect the next big PlayStation VR launch to land.
Half-Life Alyx still has a good chance of securing the title of best VR game released in 2020.
But that hasn’t been confirmed for PS4 VR yet, meaning that Saints and Sinners will be getting a lot of attention from the community.
For those wanting to know more about Saints and Sinner, here’s the official game description: “New Orleans is at war.
“The living are not just fighting the dead, but also inflicting pain and brutality upon each other. As bodies pile up between warring factions, whispers spread of a long-lost mystery in the city that could turn the tide of the war.
“Will you be able to survive while caught in the middle of this conflict? Can you unravel the mystery that is behind it all? The fate of the city and its survivors rests in your hands.
“Every challenge you face and decision you make is driven by YOU. Fight the undead, scavenge through the flooded ruins of New Orleans, and face gut-wrenching choices for you and the other survivors. Live The Walking Dead’s dark drama in your own skin.”
Developers Skydance Interactive has now confirmed that The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners release date has been set for Spring 2020.
No set launch day has been announced yet, which gives the team a bit more wiggle room in case more work is needed.
A short message from the TWD team adds: “PSVR coming Spring 2020, Quest coming Q4 2020.”
So for a release window, The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners should launch sometime between March 19 and June 20.
In case it’s flown under your radar, Saints and Sinners is a VR-only Walking Dead spinoff that takes place a year after the zombie outbreak in New Orleans.
While it’s set in the same universe as the comic/TV series – so you can expect an Easter egg or two – Saints and Sinners is a standalone story featuring warring factions vying for control.
Much like Telltale’s Walking Dead series, Skydance has placed a real emphasis on storytelling, giving players the ability to make narrative-altering choices that will change how people react to you.
While our time with the game has been limited, it looks like you can help survivors, side with factions, kill everyone you come across, or ignore the lot and use the inevitable chaos to sneak by distracted zombies undetected.
With streets that are lined with the undead, survivors in need of help and various groups battling for supremacy, there’s potential for wildly differing experiences from player to player.
However, unlike Telltale’s Walking Dead series – where the plot came first and the action second – there’s more to Saints and Sinners than great storytelling.