Walmart Opens Two COVID-19 Test Sites, Joins CVS in Testing First Responders

Walmart (WMT) has announced that it has opened its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Chicago. The two sites are located in Walmart Supercenter parking lots and are designed to serve first responders and healthcare workers that have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The retail giant said the drive-thru sites are not open to the general public. Testing will be performed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services workers and will offer “critical testing for essential workers who are on the front lines of the outbreak.”

Walmart will also have its pharmacists on-site to support the tests. Test takers will be outfitted in protective gear, and all patients will be required to stay in their cars at all times.

The two test sites are considered pilot locations and will help the U.S. to better support and supplement state efforts moving forward, Walmart said.

“We appreciate the support we have received from federal health officials, local law enforcement and elected officials. This has truly been a team effort, and these sites wouldn’t be possible were it not for everyone working together for a common goal in support of our communities,” Walmart said in a statement.

Walmart joins CVS Health (CVS), which also announced that it was opening a test site in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. The location was set up in a CVS Pharmacy parking lot for the critical population, including first responders and healthcare workers.

“State officials have identified a group of brave women and men who are on the frontlines of the pandemic and have potentially been exposed to COVID-19,” CVS said in a statement. “The sooner they are tested, the sooner they can continue to help others, in particular the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

CVS said the site does not and will not administer tests on the general public at this time.

Shares of Walmart stock were down 0.12% as of 3:45 p.m. EDT on Monday while share of CVS stock were down 3.81% at the same time.