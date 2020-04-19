Walmart Shoplifter Pleads Guilty For Disobeying Quarantine Laws, Claimed She Has Coronavirus

A woman from Ohio has pleaded guilty in a North Carolina court for disobeying the quarantine orders, but her arrest has been one that the police will likely never forget as she pooped in public. She also claimed that she had coronavirus.

Dominca Dearing, 41, was charged for breaking Haywood County’s stay-at-home orders two times. Arriving from Beachwood, Ohio, Dearing apparently didn’t do the mandatory 14-day quarantine and went to Walmart on April 3 and 4.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order, issued on March 17, that those coming in and out of the state must self-quarantine for 14 days.

While at Walmart, Dearing reportedly took several items without paying. She returned the next day to steal again, but loss prevention officers, who have Dearing’s photo, were ready to arrest her for failing to pay a total bill of $238.79.

Dearing was brought to the loss prevention office, where she apparently “could not hold it” and started to defecate on the floor.

“[The officer] backed up into the corner in the office to avoid the flying feces and called for backup,” the police report stated. “The female continued to hold her dress up and kept yelling and screaming at everyone around. After she put her dress down, she kept saying that she had the coronavirus and wanted treatment.”

As she was escorted out of Walmart, Dearing tried to pull away and fought with the cops. Once again, she started defecating by the store’s entrance.

Dearing received a 45-day suspension and unsupervised probation for 12 months after telling the court she’s guilty of a misdemeanor. District Attorney Ashley Welch said that Dearing had a lighter sentence because she didn’t have any criminal record. However, she spent four days at the detention center before entering her plea.

Welch said Dearing’s case is proof that a violation of the executive order has consequences.

“We’re taking this very seriously,” the district attorney said. “Clearly when you commit a crime, you’re violating the order, because you’re not engaged in essential business.”