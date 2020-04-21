Walmart To Hire Another 50,000 Workers To Keep Up With Demand During Coronavirus Pandemic

After announcing that it would hire 150,000 workers by the end of May, Walmart (WMT) is adding even more employees to its workforce. The retail giant announced that it would add another 50,000 associates, bringing its total hiring numbers to 200,000 in just a few months.

“We recently committed to hiring more than 150,000 new associates by the end of May,” Donna Morris, EVP and chief people officer at Walmart, said in a statement.

“Since then, we’ve had over 1 million applicants, hiring an average of 5,000 people per day. I’m pleased to share we reached our goal in less than a month – more than six weeks ahead of schedule. But we can do more. Today, we’re announcing a new commitment to hire an additional 50,000 associates.”

Walmart said it will begin hiring additional workers across its self-branded stores, Sam’s Club, and fulfillment and distribution centers. The added employees will primarily be temporary workers as Walmart looks to keep up with customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Positions to be hired include cashiers, stockers, and personal shoppers. Distribution and fulfillment centers are hiring for filler and picker jobs as well as drivers for Walmart’s truck fleet. Walmart is working with more than 70 companies that have furloughed employees, seeking help from the restaurant, hospitality, and retail industries.

Hiring is occurring as quickly as 24 hours by applying on the company’s website or texting jobs to 240240.

Shares of Walmart stock were down 0.10% as of 12:12 p.m. EDT on Monday.