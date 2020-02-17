Want a Galaxy S11? Samsung has just revealed some very disappointing news

SAMSUNG has a major event scheduled for next week but if you were hoping to see a Galaxy S11 revealed you could be disappointed. Here’s all you need to know about Samsung’s Unpacked keynote and what devices will be revealed.
After months of rumours and endless speculation, the day is almost here when we will find out what Samsung has planned for 2020. The South Korean technology firm has its Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 11 where it’s tipped to unveil a swathe of new phones.
Of course, one of the biggest announcements should arrive in the form of an update to the current, and hugely popular, Galaxy S10. However, if you were hoping to see Galaxy S11 unveiled on stage in San Francisco this week – you could face a major disappointment.
In the build-up to this global launch, Samsung mistakenly posted some details about its new phone online. And it seems the new smartphone will not be branded as the Galaxy S11 at all.
As many of the rumours had already suggested, it seems Samsung is changing things up this year – ditching its usual naming convention and opting for the Galaxy S20 branding instead.
As spotted by the team at WinFuture, a post recently went live on Samsung’s site revealing a case for its as-yet unannounced phone. Along with the post showing off the protective accessory, it also revealed the design of the phone and confirmation of the Galaxy S20 name.
Although not officially confirmed by Samsung this unfortunate mistake proves the S11 is not on the agenda this year. So, what will Samsung launch at its unpacked event on February 11?
It’s thought that three variants of the S20 will be unveiled in the US next week which will include a standard phone along with an S20 Plus and ultimate S20 Ultra. This top-end Ultra could get more cameras, a giant display and one of the biggest batteries ever seen in a smartphone.
All of the S20 range look likely to see a faster 120hz display which will make scrolling through content feel silky smooth. A more powerful processor and the iconic all-screen design also seem pretty certain to feature.
Along with the S20, Samsung may also announce refreshed Galaxy Buds with a longer-lasting battery and a new foldable phone called the Galaxy Flip Z.
The latter is rumoured to look similar to the Motorola Razr with a design which folds upwards to reveal a giant display.
If you want to hear all the news from Unpacked then the event gets underway on February 11 with things expected to start at around 6.45pm GMT. Express.co.uk will be bringing you live updates throughout the day so make sure you check back here for full details.