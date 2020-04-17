Want To Spend A Day With Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro? Here’s How

Do you often wonder how would it feel to spend a day with big Hollywood celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Martin Scorsese? Then, we have some great news for you.

To combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, DiCaprio and De Niro have decided to help a campaign called “All In Challenge” and urged fans to donate as much as they could to help people who have been badly affected by the deadly disease. A lucky winner will be chosen from the list of people who donated to the campaign and get a chance to make a cameo in their upcoming movie “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Taking it to Instagram, DiCaprio and De Niro said that now is the time to help the most “vulnerable” communities and then they requested fans to help them in making “#AllInChallenge” a success.

“We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called ‘Killer of the Flower Moon,’ directed by Martin Scorsese. We want you to offer you a walk-on role” the stars said.

But that is not all.

DiCaprio and De Niro announced that the winner will also get to spend a whole day on the set of the movie and interact with the stars. Lastly, the winner would also be attending the premiere of the film alongside the esteemed celebrities.

The “Raging Bull” actor further stated that the money will be donated to charities like World Central Kitchen, No Kid Hungry, Meals On Wheels America, and Feeding America.

The actors concluded the video by nominating their fellow celebrity friends to do their bit and help the people by making donations. The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” star nominated Matthew McConaughey and Ellen DeGeneres while De Niro chose Jamie Foxx.

DeGeneres accepted the challenge and also revealed that the “Django Unchained” star is trying to raise $100 million for the campaign. The talk-show host explained that she is going to choose a winner and give them a chance to co-host an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and interview all the A-list celebrities.

DeGeneres concluded by saying that shat she and her wife Portia de Rossi will be giving $1 million to the fund. Meanwhile, she nominated Justin Timberlake and Laura Dern. Timberlake wasted no time in accepting the “All In Challenge” and revealed that he will be hosting one lucky person for a game of golf and Bill Murray will accompany them.

McConaughey, who starred with DiCaprio in the “Wolf of Wall Street,” also accepted the challenge and started his video by doing the famous chest-thumping scene from the movie. He offered a chance to join him at a University of Texas football game. The “Dallas Buyers Club” star then challenged Jimmy Kimmel and Jonah Hill.