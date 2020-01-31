Warcraft 3 Reforged REVIEW: Good news and bad news if you’re thinking of downloading

WORLD of Warcraft 3 Reforged is out now on PC and Mac. But should you download this iconic Blizzard RTS?

Blizzard’s Warcraft 3 Reforged has finally made its debut on PC and Mac, nearly 20 years after the launch of the original. The iconic real-time strategy game may have launched to critical acclaim when it made its debut back in 2002, but how will Blizzard’s remaster fare? If you’re thinking of downloading Blizzard’s RTS hit, there’s good news and bad news.

The good news is that Warcraft 3 Reforged reviews are starting to go live for PC and Mac. Not only are reviews starting to go live, but the general concensus is that the remastered real-time strategy game appears to be better than ever. Unfortunately, however, the Warcraft 3 Reforged reviews are somewhat incomplete. With the single-player campaign locked away until launch, critics have only been able to review the multiplayer portion of the game. As such, the current crop of reviews aren’t final, but rather early impressions based largely on the multiplayer portion of the game.

Still, if VG247’s excellent Warcraft 3 Reforged review-in-progress is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat. “If you’re already a Warcraft 3 fan, this is shaping up to be the absolute best version available, and it’s a real treat to see each new model and map in action,” the review reads. “If you’re a World of Warcraft fan who missed out, this is a great opportunity to see the beginnings of characters like Arthas, Jaina, Sylvanas, and Thrall. “If you’re an RTS fan, this is a polished take on an important piece of the genre’s history. And if you’re none of the above, and just think the new orcs look cool? Imagine something between a tower defence, a management sim, a MOBA, and an RPG. Add orcs that sound like kermit gargling a brillo pad and peasants who ask “why are you touching me” when you click on them too many times. “Wrap it all up in a grandiose story of fallen princes, tribal diaspora, and ancient prophecies, and you’re somewhere in Warcraft 3’s general area.”