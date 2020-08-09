Warframe Deimos release date announced following big Tennocon 2020 reveals

THE Heart of Deimos open-world expansion is coming to Warframe later this month, with plenty of other great news being shared by Digital Extremes during Tennocon 2020.

As announced during the big livestream event earlier this weekend, fans can look forward to the launch of the Warframe Heart of Deimos expansion in August 2020. This will bring a brand new open-world area to explore on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. And the best part about it is that this new update will be launching across all platforms at the same time, a first for Warframe gamers. “Weaving the grotesque and the beautiful, old and the new, the Heart of Deimos will propel Warframe into a completely new era — one that now starts with a Cinematic New Player Introduction and has three open worlds to explore,” a message from Tennocon 2020 explains. “A living moon, the new open world Heart of Deimos unwraps the Infested factions’ murky, complex origins, unveiling the lost Entrati family and the marvels of technology and horror it left behind.

“With the Cinematic New Player Introduction, new and veteran players alike will feel like they are playing a significant part in a larger universe with greater consequences. “And with the newly revealed Helminth Chrysalis System, Tenno can transform their space ninja by transferring Abilities between Warframes, kicking off one of the game’s deepest customization systems yet. “Devastating pilotable mechs (“necramechs”) will thrill players aching for heavy power combat. Exploration into the densely packed, vertical “fleshscape” of Deimos will aim to surprise with Infested “K-Drives”, combining hoverboard mobility with shooting firepower, for a whole new combat dynamic. “Heart of Deimos features a wealth of even more eye-opening features and surprises starting with 2020’s second Warframe, the imaginative community-designed, gender-neutral Xaku. “Unveiled in Heart of Deimos, Xaku wields the power of the Void, assembled into a trio of different Warframe visuals and functions. Following in the footsteps of Protea, Xaku is the 44th Warframe.”

Developers Digital Extremes has confirmed that the Warframe Deimos release date has been set for August 25, 2020. And that means all platforms, with no added wait time for consoles, something that usually happens. The Heart of Deimos expansion reveal came with plenty of cool new footage to watch, as well as further news regarding the new Warframe and features coming to the game. A short rundown of what other stuff is coming to the game this year can be found below: Arriving with Heart of Deimos is the Helminth Chrysalis system, a brand-new way to customize your Warframe’s Abilities. Feed the Helminth resources to unlock a new suite of Abilities, or allow the Helminth to consume a Warframe whole to extract one Ability to infuse into another.