Warren Becomes Latest To Endorse Biden For President

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has become the latest to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency. She announced her support for the presumed Democratic Party’s candidate Wednesday morning.

Warren explained why she is throwing her backing behind Biden in an email to her supporters, citing his long history as a lawmaker and public leader.

“Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American,” Warren wrote.

Warren had been one of the last remaining candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in a field that, at one time, had included a great number of hopefuls. As other candidates began dropping out at the start of the year, Warren’s campaign managed to find renewed momentum.

That momentum proved to not be enough, as Warren chose to drop out of the race in March after it became clear that she would be unable to win a meaningful number of pledged delegates during the primary.

Warren is the latest high profile figure in the Democratic Party to endorse Biden. Last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced that he would be ending his campaign and this week said he would be supporting Biden. Former President Barack Obama also ended his silence this week, announcing his endorsement of his former running mate on Tuesday.

As the Democrats prepare to face off against President Donald Trump and the Republicans this fall, there is a growing push for the party to unite behind Biden. And while a number of crucial endorsements have been coming in for the presidential hopeful, there is still a sense among many Democrats that Biden might not be the ideal candidate to take on Trump.

Over the past month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has emerged as something as an alternative national leader during the coronavirus pandemic, with his regular press briefings being broadcast nationally. Although Cuomo continues to state that he has no interest in running for president, some polls show that Democrat voters would like him to jump in the race.

Biden’s challenge going forward will be to convince various groups – from Sanders supporters to those looking to Cuomo – that he is prepared to handle the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and can successfully take Trump head on.