Warriors and Queensland on track for NRL

The NRL has taken a quantum leap towards resumption with Queensland teams allowed to train at home and the Warriors committed to travelling to Australia once relocation is approved.

In the most significant development for the NRL this week, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed borders would be open for the state’s three NRL teams to play in NSW.

That means North Queensland, Brisbane and the Gold Coast will not need to enter isolation camps in Sydney and can remain at home with their families.

“I said I was as keen as anyone else to see the NRL return and I meant it,” Palaszczuk said.

“The only condition was that it did not put our excellent work containing the spread of COVID-19 at risk and the chief health officer advises that the NRL plan is workable.”

Palaszczuk stressed on a telephone hook up with ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys and Queensland club bosses the approval was based on players not breaking the game’s quarantine rules.

Officials had been concerned that the high-profile fines handed down from the game to four players this week could hurt the sport ahead of the planned May 28 return.

“The Queensland government has done a great job containing the virus and we won’t let them down,” Vlandys said.

The news came on a busy for V’landys.

He also spoke with senior Warriors on Friday morning, allaying concerns from the club that had them ready to stay in New Zealand while players at other clubs were prepared to boycott training in solidarity.

The meeting cleared up several questions nagging the Warriors and the squad is preparing to cross the Tasman and set up a base in Tamworth.

As of Friday evening Australian Border Force authorities had yet to give the green light for the Warriors to arrive while the NSW state government had not confirmed they can train while quarantined.

But league officials still remain confident those exemptions will be secured in time for the Warriors to be in the country by next week.

“The Warriors will be on the plane,” V’landys told AAP.

“I clarified all those matters. I’ll have it in writing to them once I get all the border security and state government approvals.

“The Warriors just wanted clarity on a few things and now they have got that they are fully supportive.”

It’s expected the Warriors will fly straight from Auckland to Tamworth and arrive on Sunday afternoon provided they have their travel exemption.

On Monday the biosecurity guidelines will be explained to all NRL players, and providing they are satisfied a return to training will be confirmed.

The Warriors players, like their NRL rivals, will receive 80 per cent of their original annual salary for the duration of the season.

Families of Warriors players will remain in New Zealand for now, although the league is hopeful border restrictions will eventually ease.

A federal government framework for the return of sport announced on Friday also kept the NRL’s hopes for a return alive, providing it can convince state governments it will adhere to health guidelines.

The NRL have maintained their biosecurity measures will be the benchmark for all sports, and have previously had the NSW Government approve their return if they provide a safe workplace.

“We’re down to 100 in the lift off countdown for Project Apollo,” V’landys quipped.

“We’ll be at 50 tomorrow.”

The NRL’s other interstate club Melbourne are preparing to return to training across the border in Albury, with practice sessions still not allowed in Victoria until at least May 11.