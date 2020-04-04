Warriors Rumors: Golden State 2020 NBA Draft Game Plan Revealed

For the first time in a long while, the Golden State Warriors will have a lottery pick. Managing the current NBA season before it was suspended, the Dubs were trying to find ways to have healthy bodies in its roster. That problem is one of the things that head coach Steve Kerr hopes to resolve soon.

Kerr reveals that Warriors general manager Bob Myers and his staff handed him a list of players to scout heading into the 2020 NBA Draft. No actual names were revealed, although Drew Schiller mentioned that the list included 7 to 8 player names. The Dubs are expected to go after players who can ably fill in key positions. Among the names they could be checking out include that of James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards or even LaMelo Ball.

The Warriors head coach is expected to try and study the list of unnamed players and see who will fit in with their needs. Next NBA season, Golden State will have a formidable starting cast that includes Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins. Former top picks Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender will also need to show they deserve to remain as the Dubs retool and try to bounce back from a dismal season.

If the Warriors do end up with the first-overall choice, most feel that this will be used on Anthony Edwards of Georgia. He is the popular choice seen but his fit into the rotation may be questionable. Unless Edwards is willing to play backup in the meantime, coming into full circle may not immediately happen for the 18-year-old cager.

“Edwards finished his freshman year averaging 19.1 points and 2.8 assists, distinguishing himself with advanced shot-creation, distance pull-ups, streak scoring, and ball-screen playmaking. Even after the addition of Andrew Wiggins, Kerr could still use Edwards in a variety of ways to take more pressure off Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson,” Jonathan Wasserman of the Bleacher Report said.

A position that the Dubs could focus on is the center position. But Wasserman believes that addressing it will need extensive scouting on the big men available in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman looms as one of the best big men available but the top pick privilege may go to waste.

Wiseman does stand 7-foot-1 and is best used as a rim protector. The problem with the 18-year-old is that he does not own a decent shot nor can he pass well. Rather than pick a young center with lacking skills, it may be best for them to get one from the NBA free-agent market.