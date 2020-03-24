Watch As ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Threatens To ‘Part Ways’ With Robyn

They’ve been involved in a serious disagreement for a while because of what they feel their next move should be after they leave the rental they are currently living in. Now, with no resolution in sight, things hit a boiling point between Kody and Robyn Brown on “Sister Wives.”

In a preview clip for the newest episode of the TLC show, the couple is still not decided on where they will end up after their rental in Flagstaff as sold, with Robyn still insisting they find a new rental to live in so they don’t further delay the building a new home on Coyote Pass, while Kody keeps stating that there aren’t rental properties big enough for them in town, forcing them to buy.

“We have to buy a house or we have to move out of town,” he says in the clip.

However, Robyn is still maintaining that God will come through with a miracle and provide them the rental they need—and when she then realizes Kody has talked to their children about it, she will become livid that he is scaring them—especially Aurora, who gets panic attacks.

“Don’t freak out my kids anymore!” she says in the clip.

Still, Kody will continue maintaining that a purchase is required, and will even admit that if he and Robyn weren’t married and were discussing something on a more professional level than a personal one, he would do something behind her back.

“If we were business partners this is where we would part ways,” he says.

Unfortunately for him, even as he continues insisting on one way, Robyn will keep digging in her heels about the other one, bringing Kody to a boiling point as he admits that going to Flagstaff may have been a mistake after all.

“I could have stayed in Las Vegas! I’d have saved a fortune!” Kody yells in the clip.

“Sister Wives” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.