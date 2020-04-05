Watch As ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Meri, Kody Brown Reveal Marriage Is ‘Done’

Their marriage has been a point of contention for years, ever since their divorce and her catfishing scandal. Now, after large amounts of speculation for a long time, Meri and Kody Brown of “Sister Wives” will address the idea of whether or not their marriage can be saved.

In a preview clip for the newest episode of the TLC show, the couple heads to a meeting with their therapist as they decide to tackle their marital woes, but it seems both may feel it’s too late to do anything that will cause a monumental shift and help them actually save the marriage.

“Our relationship has been pretty rocky,” Meri admits in the clip. “People ask me all the time why I don’t leave.”

Though Meri has always stated to those who questioned her decision to stay with the family that she was still committed to her marriage and the extended family she has helped build with Kody and her sister wives, she will admit to the therapist that she doesn’t think there is anything worth saving anymore, because any chance of romance the pair has had has passed, and at this point, there isn’t anything left between them.

“The relationship between he and I is gone,” she says. “It’s dead, it’s over.”

However, Kody has his own complaints as well and even admits in the clip that he thinks their problems don’t just stem from Meri’s Catfishing scandal, but that they go back as far as their initial marriage over 25 years ago.

“Meri and I had a very fast courtship,” he admits in the clip. “I didn’t know who I was marrying.”

Now, it appears he also has an issue with the fact that Meri seems to find fault with him as well, and he too is over their problems.

“I am just done with hearing how I am wrong,” he admits.

Will things really come to an end between Meri and Kody? Find out by watching a new episode of “Sister Wives,” airing Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on TLC.