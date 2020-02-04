WATCH: Boris Johnson answers ‘Google auto-complete’ Brexit questions in hilarious video

BORIS JOHNSON, in the latest sign that he is using social media to directly talk to voters, posted a video answering some frequently-asked Brexit questions.

The Prime Minister posted the video on his social media platform as he participated in the latest celebrity trend of answering questions from an auto-complete Google search. The questions began with either “Is Boris Johnson”, “Will Brexit”, or “Does Brexit”. One of the questions asked was “Will Brexit affect my holiday?”, to which Boris Johnson replied, “No, not at all, you’ll have a fantastic holiday”.

While the terms of the Brexit deal mean that there will be few changes on February 1, anyone planning a holiday in 2021 still faces major uncertainty as issues including driving permits, insurance and health cover will need to be resolved in the UK-EU talks. Answering the question “Does Brexit make my passport expire?”, the Prime Minister answered with a resounding “No!”. He added: “But it does mean that you are entitled to a beautiful new blue passport irrespective of Brexit.”

The European Parliament is to set the seal on Britain’s departure from the EU in a final vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. MEPs meeting in Brussels are expected overwhelmingly to back ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement, paving the way for the UK to leave with a deal in place on Friday. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab signed the official document ratifying the deal for the UK side, which was then taken to Brussels by Britain’s ambassador to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow. Mr Raab said it was a “historic moment” and “the start of a new chapter for an independent, sovereign Britain, looking forward to a decade of renewal and opportunity”.

It follows the completion last week of the passage of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill through the British Parliament at Westminster. The agreement settles the terms of Britain’s departure, including future citizens’ rights, the arrangements on the Northern Ireland border and the UK’s divorce settlement. It also allows for an 11-month transition period, during which the UK will continue to follow EU rules while talks take place on a free trade agreement. Mr Johnson has said he wants a comprehensive deal – covering all aspects of Britain’s future relationship with the EU, including security – by the end of the year.