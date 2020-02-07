WATCH Brexit countdown and No10 light show IN FULL as Boris Johnson celebrates UK’s exit

WATCH the incredible moment that Britain officially left the European Union, which was marked by a dazzling Brexit countdown on 10 Downing Street, followed by a light show and a recording of Big Ben’s bong.

Britain has officially left the European Union after 47 years of membership to the Brussels-led bloc. More than three years of deadlocked talks and political wrangling after the original referendum, the UK has finally quit the European Union. The moment was marked with a final countdown projected onto 10 Downing Street.

When the clock struck 11pm, an audio recording of Big Ben was also played to mark the UK’s newfound independence. Britain became the first member state ever to leave the EU. Brexiteers in Parliament Square rejoiced by singing the national anthem, amid celebrations led by Nigel Farage. Hundreds had gathered in Parliament Square and in pubs up and down the country as they counted down the UK’s final minutes in the European Union.

Tonight’s departure brings to an end more than three years of political argument, following the 2016 referendum, in which 52 percent of UK voters backed leaving the EU. Speaking an hour before Britain left the EU on Friday, Boris Johnson has hailed a “new dawn” for the country. In a broadcast to the nation, the Prime Minister urged the country to look forward, adding it was “a moment of real national renewal”. The appeal for unity appeared in a video message posted on Mr Johnson’s official Facebook page, which began the final hour countdown to the official exit moment of the UK’s EU membership.

He said: “And the most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning.” Mr Johnson is hosting an evening reception in Downing Street for cabinet ministers, No 10 advisers, civil servants, those involved in the negotiations and supporters of the campaign to leave the EU this evening. A more subdued response came from Brussels, as European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen described Britain’s departure as “a very emotional day”. In a symbolic moment this evening, Union Flags were removed from EU buildings in Brussels and taken to the bloc’s museum for safekeeping.